Carra reveals four stars who ‘went straight in’ his World XI

Jamie Carragher has explained which four players “went straight in” to his World XI team.

Carragher challenged social media to name their best XI of players from their lifetime, but without using the same club or country more than once.

Steven Gerrard offered his effort on Sky Sports on Thursday but reserved particular praise for Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

Carragher also named Keane – and Gerrard – in his side, with the pundit using four building blocks to begin with.

“There were four or five players that had to be in my team,” he said. “Franco Baresi went straight in, Stevie went straight in, Lionel Messi went in and so did Neville Southall so I had those four and worked around it.

“We’ve all played in games as players where you almost feel like there’s no hope of getting a goal or going on to win. When you had Stevie in your team, you always had belief that something could happen or change in a game. Stevie helped so many other players and individuals, too. Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres; three world-class forwards and they all loved playing with him.

“Lothar Matthaus was in at one stage, I couldn’t quite get Arjen Robben in and I had Zidane in at one stage, too. There was a lot of chopping and changing but I’ve got there, starting with those four – and putting a few other legends around them!”

