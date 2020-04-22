Carra says Spurs ‘waved white flag’ to cost Liverpool title

Jamie Carragher remembers how Tottenham “waved the white flag” and stopped Liverpool winning the Premier League title a decade ago.

Liverpool have finished runners-up four times since the top flight was rebranded: to Manchester United in 2002 and 2009 and Manchester City in 2014 and last season.

Carragher believes the 2008/09 campaign is rather unfairly overlooked as one of Liverpool’s best.

“People talk about Liverpool last season not winning the title and losing one game,” he told the Sky Sports Football Show. “That season we only lost two.

“I actually think that era, those four or five years, were the strongest the Premier League has ever been. At that time we were up against probably the best Manchester United team of all time, Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea, Arsenal.

“Each team believed they could win the league and Champions League. It was a pleasure to play in.”

Carragher also joked about how Tottenham “waved the white flag” by losing 5-2 to United that April, having led 2-0 as late as the 57th minute.

The hosts scored five second-half goals in a thrilling comeback at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney netting two goals apiece and Dimitar Berbatov adding another.

“I remember that day actually,” said fellow pundit Gary Neville, a member of that title-winning United side. “I think we had a few games like that towards the end of that season but Liverpool were actually the nearest they got.”

Carragher added: “The game against Tottenham, I always remember that one because we played earlier [beating Hull 3-1] and we were on a flight. Man United were getting beaten. Then we landed and saw it was 4 or 5-2. It was a sickener.

“Rafa came in and obviously we won the Champions League but we were nowhere near the top teams in Europe at that time,” he recalled. “We were nowhere near the top sides and we needed to build under Rafa Benitez. It was similar under Houllier.”

Liverpool finished four points behind Sir Alex Ferguson’s United in 2009, winning ten of their last 11 games but falling foul of a number of late United wins.

