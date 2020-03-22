Carragher claims Liverpool title not important in PL season decision

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claims the Premier League season must be completed, but insisted Liverpool’s title triumph is not the most important consideration.

The Premier League has been put on hold until April 30 at the earliest, with officials claiming the season will be “extended indefinitely.”

Liverpool are within reach of their first top flight title for 30 years, but Carragher said the potential glory for his former side is of relatively little importance.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Debate, he said: “Nothing is more important than health and beating the coronavirus, but I don’t think we should hide away from how much football means to us and how important it is in people’s lives – not just Liverpool supporters but everyone right up and down the country.”

“It doesn’t bother me when football starts again. I just feel that so much has been put into this season by so many people, I don’t know how you can stop it.

“We all know Liverpool were, or are, going to go on and win the league. They only need to win one or two games.

“But if the league stops, it just doesn’t feel right. Yes, Liverpool may be given the league, that’s what people are saying. But there will always be something there that just didn’t feel quite right about it.

“But that’s not going to affect Liverpool economically, or what division they are in. Teams going out of the Premier League really struggle to get back into the Premier League, so that could affect them for four or five years.

“If Leeds don’t get up this season, for example, that could stop them for four or five years and maybe they lose their manager, who knows?

“That’s why I say Liverpool isn’t the most important thing. It’s the teams who are going to lose huge sums of money in completely different divisions.

“So this season has to finish because it impacts next season, because of European places and Champions League places and so on.

“Whenever the date is that we get back to playing football, it needs to be finished. Then we have to be creative with next season.”