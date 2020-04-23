Carragher ‘knew’ Liverpool ‘had kidded Chelsea’ over Torres

Jamie Carragher reveals that he “knew” Fernando Torres was on a downward curve after he left Liverpool to sign for Chelsea.

Torres moved to Stamford Bridge in January 2011 after making clear his desire to leave Anfield following a hugely successful career with Liverpool.

But the Spain striker never recaptured the form that made him one of the world’s most feared centre-forwards, with Chelsea getting only 20 Premier League goals in three and a half seasons from their record signing.

And Carragher claims that the whole Liverpool squad was in a “state of shock” over the £50m fee Chelsea paid for Torres.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I couldn’t believe it. I knew we had kidded Chelsea. Those last 12 months, he was a shadow of his former self.

“For 18 months at Liverpool, he was the best striker in the world, and I think he had such a good record against Chelsea that obviously stuck in the owner’s mind. Chelsea at that stage, I think the owner was still buying players who he wanted, Shevchenko was another case.

“What happened that was fortunate for Liverpool, that season we played Chelsea, and we weren’t having a great season and Torres was having a really poor time but he scored two against Chelsea. I think the decision was made then – as soon as January comes, we are going for Fernando Torres.

“£50m was major money at that stage and we were all in a state of shock, we could not believe we had got £50m. We ended up doing something similar ourselves in buying Andy Carroll for £35m, but we did get Luis Suarez out of it.

“I was not surprised at all that it didn’t go well.”

