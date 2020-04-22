Carragher pinpoints where Liverpool ‘need reinforcements’

Liverpool must continue to spend big money if they want to remain at the top of English football, according to Jamie Carragher.

Jurgen Klopp has built Liverpool up to a position of strength over the past few years, following up last season’s win in the Champions League with a strong Premier League campaign this term.

The Reds had a 25-point lead at the top of the division when it was suspended, and will be hoping to earn their first Premier League title if and when action resumes.

Liverpool have spent wisely over the past few seasons, bringing in the likes of Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah for bargain fees compared to their true value – but they were not particularly busy last summer.

Perhaps not wanting to disrupt a winning formula, Klopp only added backup players like Adrian and youngsters like Harvey Elliott to his squad in the summer of 2019.

But amid links with the likes of RB Leipzig star Timo Werner, ex-Reds defender Carragher thinks that if they want to make their success sustainable, they will need to add depth in two key areas in the next transfer window

“If you look at the XI, I think it’s very difficult to improve that,” Carragher told The Football Show on Sky Sports (as quoted on the Mirror).

“I actually felt Liverpool did need reinforcements [in the last two transfer windows]. I just feel this team has been together now for three or four years.

“The front six hasn’t changed for about two or three years. That doesn’t mean it should change but I just think there should be something more certainly in reserve for the front three.

“I think Liverpool have been lucky that the best players have never really suffered injury-wise. When you think of the big players, the front three, the two full-backs and Virgil van Dijk.

“I just think can there be more competition, certainly with [Andy] Robertson at left-back. He’s the only recognised left-back at the club.

“I think Liverpool need more than Divock Origi to back-up one of the front three when they’re out. Hence why Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner. I actually think Liverpool do need to invest to keep them where they are.

“For me, a strong understudy to Andy Robertson and I wouldn’t say a big-name striker, but certainly someone whose really going to push that front three.

“Because that front three are all getting to that age, 28, 29, 30. An attacking player is not someone who goes to 33, 34 normally.

“I think they need to spend big and keep themselves ahead of the pack.”

