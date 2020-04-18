Carragher predicts how Poch will react to Spurs, Levy proposal

Jamie Carragher thinks Mauricio Pochettino will “be turning his phone off and ignoring” Daniel Levy amid reports the Tottenham chairman wants the former Spurs boss to take a pay cut.

The Argentinian was sacked in November after five years in the job following Tottenham’s slump in form, before being swiftly replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Levy agreed to keep paying Pochettino until the Argentinean found a new club with his salary standing at a reported £8.5milllion.

And a report in the Daily Mail claims that Spurs have ‘opened talks’ with ‘a view to agreeing a new pay agreement’ with Pochettino.

But Carragher reckons former Southampton boss Pochettino will be doing his best to dodge calls from Levy.

“Pochettino did a great job,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “When managers go, as we all know, there’s a big pay off involved and rightly so. That’s the name of the game, Daniel Levy knows that.

“There is going to be cuts right across football, there’s no doubt. I think we’re still having problems with Premier League players at this moment. I don’t think it’s going to change with a manager you’ve sacked.

“If you’re finding it difficult to get Harry Kane and the players in that dressing room to defer wages or have them cut and they’re the ones you’re working with day in day out, if Pochettino is in Argentina with his family I think he’ll just be turning his phone off and ignoring Daniel Levy.

“It’s going to be a lot more difficult with a manager you’ve sacked than the players in your own dressing room.”

