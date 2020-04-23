Carragher tips two youngsters to make Liverpool breakthrough

Jamie Carragher thinks Neco Williams and Curtis Jones can become first-team regulars at Liverpool following their performances this season.

Williams and Jones have had their opportunities this season in the FA Cup and League Cup with Liverpool working through a packed schedule this season which has seen them play in the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Jones has even made two Premier League appearances off the bench this term and Carragher expects to see them play a bigger role again next season.

“The performance against Everton was one of the highlights of the season really,” Carragher told Sky Sports’ The Football Show.

“A lot of young players, not all will go on to be first-team regulars but you always get one or two who show you and prove to you as a manager that you’ve got what it takes to step up.

“In Neco Williams and possibly Curtis Jones, I think he can add something to that midfield.

“Liverpool’s centre-midfield players have to be able to run. You look at the midfield set-up it always has great energy. That’s what I think is the most important thing for Jurgen Klopp.

“That is something Curtis Jones can add to Liverpool.”

