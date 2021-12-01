Carrick claims that after ‘tactical tweaks,’ Man Utd are getting the best out of Fred, and praises the midfielder’s ‘infectious’ mentality.

Carrick claims that ‘tactical tweaks’ have helped Man Utd get the best out of Fred, and praises the midfielder’s ‘infectious’ mentality.

MICHAEL CARRICK jumped to Fred’s defense.

This season, the Brazilian international has come under fire for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to keep him on the team even though the season was going backwards.

When the midfielder was hauled off in Manchester City’s 2-0 mauling for the inclusion of Donny van de Beek, there were even sarcastic cheers.

Carrick, the caretaker manager, has stuck with the 28-year-old, giving him a more advanced role in the team, which helped him set up Cristiano Ronaldo’s crucial goal in the 2-0 victory over Villarreal.

He also contributed to a stoic display in a 1-1 draw at league leaders Chelsea, where he had a late chance to score the game-winning goal.

“He is first choice for Brazil in a good Brazil team, which shows how far he’s come since he joined the club,” Carrick said.

“I like him a lot.”

One of the most important factors is his attitude and desire to be a key player; he is desperate to prove himself.”

After twisting his ankle in the first half, he insisted on playing through the pain barrier in the second half, leading to a Villarreal victory.

FREE BETS: GET THE MOST UP-TO-DATE BETTING SIGN-UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS

Ronaldo’s chipped finish was forced by his alertness and high pressing.

“He twisted his ankle in the first half, and you’ve seen a lot of players come off,” Carrick explained.

“His ankle was stiff and swollen slightly.”

“He kept going, then jumped back into the game because there was no way he was missing the next one, and he came close to scoring late.”

“That mentality is contagious, Fred, and I believe he’s come a long way.”

“We tweaked a couple of things, so he’s played a little higher up the pitch than before, and he’s done incredibly well, and Cristiano’s goal against Villarreal epitomizes that.”

Carrick’s third and final game in charge will be against Arsenal at home tomorrow, with new boss Ralf Rangnick set to take over for the visit of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

He’ll be in the directors’ box at Old Trafford tomorrow as the club works out the kinks in getting his work visa.

He hasn’t heard from Carrick yet.

“We haven’t been able to,” he explained, “due to the process and work permit.”

We’ve kept going, and it’s worked well in the last two games, and it should work well tomorrow.”

Over the last 12 days, Carrick has done an excellent job of stabilizing the ship, and he admits he has enjoyed the responsibility.

“A..,” he said.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https