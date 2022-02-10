Carson Wells’ Q&A: Being an underdog, Shrine Bowl experience, and What Sets Him Apart From Other Prospects

Carson Wells Answers Questions About Being an Underdog, Shrine Bowl Experience, and What Sets Him Apart From Other Prospects

Carson Wells was overlooked by Power Five programs despite being a productive high school player.

Colorado, on the other hand, saw something special in the gifted linebacker.

Due to a leg injury, Wells was forced to miss his first season with the Buffaloes.

He didn’t look back after seeing the field in 2018.

Wells had 154 total tackles, 39 sacks, 17.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions from 2018 to 2021.

He demonstrated his ability to go after the quarterback, drop back into coverage, and blow up backfield runs.

Wells’ success at Colorado earned him an invite to the Shrine Bowl, despite the fact that he was overlooked early in his career.

He didn’t waste the opportunity, impressing several scouts who were present.

Some scouts may regard Wells as a “tweener,” but make no mistake: he’s a playmaker.

Carson Wells spoke with us about his time in Colorado, his experience at the Shrine Bowl, why he feels like an underdog, and much more.

The Spun: Tell us about your experience at the Shrine Bowl.

Carson Wells: I think the Shrine Bowl was a great experience because it not only allows you to grow as a football player, but it also serves as a humbling experience because you get to see all of the Shriner’s kids.

It puts things in perspective and demonstrates how fortunate we are to be in this position.

The Spun: You’ve been named to the All-Shrine Bowl Practice Team for the East.

What does it mean to be acknowledged at such a gathering?

CW: I’ve always felt as if I’ve been overlooked.

In high school, I moved from a small town.

One of two Power Five schools that offered me a scholarship was Colorado.

As a result, I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder when I’ve played.

It’s nice to be acknowledged.

Throughout this draft process, I don’t want to take anything for granted.

I’m just taking it all in and taking it all in.

QandA With Carson Wells: Being An Underdog, Shrine Bowl Experience, What Separates Him From Other Prospects

He keeps showing up at the Shrine Bowl Prep.. it all comes to preparation. @wells_16 is prepared!! A successful pass rush always starts with a great GET OFF. Jet Lean!! 🛫 (That’s the knee over toe to start the engine). 3 steps and break off the o/s foot like a 3 step slant. 📈 pic.twitter.com/wJEPud4PTR — Coach Brian Michalowski (@CoachMikeOSU) February 1, 2022

Carson Wells seals the game on Senior Day 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/Xkp1435mLe — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) November 20, 2021