Trending
Infosurhoy

Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts could be traded to one of three teams.

0
By on Sports

Three teams that could be interested in trading for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Colts will likely trade or cut quarterback Carson Wentz by March 18, just one year after acquiring him from the Eagles.

3 Teams That Could Trade For Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz

3 Teams That Could Trade For Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz

Comments are closed.