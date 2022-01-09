Casey Thompson, a former quarterback for the University of Texas, has announced his transfer plans.

Casey Thompson, a former Texas quarterback, has announced his transfer destination.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson entered the transfer portal in December.

After a few weeks, he’s revealed where he’ll play football next season.

Thompson has decided to transfer to Nebraska.

On Friday, he shared the news on his Instagram account.

He was reportedly considering Auburn, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, among other schools.

“Put your money where your mouth is,” Thompson wrote.

“Let’s go get it, Nebraska.”

“Always got an ace up my sleeve for whatever was dealt,” Thompson said in a post on Instagram.

According to Thompson’s Instagram account, the official announcement is as follows:

