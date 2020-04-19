Casillas: «After the heart attack I was sad for a month, I was afraid to walk, to sleep …»

Íker Casillas, immersed in the race for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation, still has a contract that links him to Porto until 2021. Yesterday he attended the official media of the Portuguese club, where he put his situation with the heart attack on the balance of myocardium that suffered on May 1, 2019 as a background.

“Some things have changed since then, mainly in my head. I began to value moments more. Sometimes we, the players, do not value what we have and we do not believe that we can make many people happy and that has changed a little, “said Casillas.

The goalkeeper was also asked about an eventual return to the pitch, a situation that the world champion quickly cleared up: “You have to be realistic: the most important thing is my health.”

In addition, he looked back to remember the complicated moments that followed that May 1. “After the heart attack, I was sad for about a month, I was afraid to walk, sleep, and make some physical effort. It was impossible. Not now, I feel good. But I also have a lot of medication that makes me feel good. I think only doctors can say what I can or cannot do, “he said. .