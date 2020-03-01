Castets: “Bayonne did not make the perfect match, Bayonne just made THE match” – Fil Info – Top 14

Clément Castets (pillar of Toulouse, after the 20-10 defeat at Bayonne) : “Bayonne did not make the perfect match, Bayonne just made THE match. We didn’t play at all, we were too undisciplined. It is impossible to win outside under these conditions. We are missing points to qualify and the calculations will start. The doubt ? We were never sure to qualify. We have to win … Each time we held the ball, we made pitches, we advanced 30 meters. But we didn’t hold the ball. And you can’t play a whole game by staying within 20 yards. ”