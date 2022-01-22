Cavani was ruled onside in the build-up to Rashford’s last-gasp winner against West Ham, which has sparked a huge VAR controversy.

Manchester United’s dramatic late victory over West Ham was overshadowed by the VAR controversy.

The Hammers appeared to be on track for a hard-earned point at Old Trafford until Rashford scored with the game’s final kick.

But Edinson Cavani, who set up his teammate for the winner, appeared to be offside.

The technology, on the other hand, was checked, and the goal was set.

Alan Shearer, a former Newcastle and England striker, believes Cavani was offside, and fellow pundit Mark Lawrenson believes there will be a “ruckus” over the incident.

“You never, ever know how many strange VAR decisions we’ve seen,” he added.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville tweeted his thoughts, sharing the VAR lines and writing, “Onside on my ipad,” which is perhaps unsurprising.

“That’s offside at the Emirates!!” retweeted ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Many football fans were enraged by the goal, but not surprised that United were the winners.

“Cavani was clearly offside,” tweeted Aymen Bengourina.

“It’s incredible.”

“Cavani was clearly offside,” a rival Arsenal supporter wrote.

“This robbery astounds me.”

A Hammers supporter added that his team had been ‘robbed as usual,’ while another claimed that ‘top six bias exists.’

After the game, Rashford told Match of the Day about his late winner: “It is obviously an important goal and such late on is an amazing feeling.”

“We have to put that winning feeling to work for us.”

We could have done a better job on the ball, but we got the goal we needed and can now use it as motivation.”

