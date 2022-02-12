Caylin Newton, Cam Newton’s younger brother, has announced his transfer destination.

Cam Newton’s younger brother has decided where he will play football in the year 2022.

Caylin Newton, a former Howard and Auburn player, announced his transfer destination for next season on Thursday.

The former NFL MVP’s younger brother has committed to William and Mary.

He tweeted, “I’ve decided to finish my collegiate journey with who I started it with.”

Mike London, the head coach at William and Mary, was previously the head coach at Howard University, where Newton played college football.

