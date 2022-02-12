Caylin Newton, Cam Newton’s younger brother, is transferring: Fans React

Caylin Newton, Cam Newton’s younger brother, is transferring: How Do Fans React?

In 2022, Cam Newton’s younger brother will start at a different school.

Caylin Newton, the NFL quarterback’s younger brother and a former league MVP, announced his transfer from Auburn on social media.

Former Howard quarterback and Auburn wide receiver Jeremy Howard has announced his transfer to William and Mary.

He announced, “I’ve decided to finish my collegiate journey with who I started it with.”

Caylin Newton will play for William and Mary head coach Mike London, who also coached him at Howard.

Cam Newton’s Brother, Caylin, Is Transferring: Fans React

