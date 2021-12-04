Cecil Hurt, a legendary sportswriter, is honored by the SEC.

Cecil Hurt, a sports editor and columnist for the Tuscaloosa News, died a little over a week ago, shocking the college football world.

He was 62 years old at the time.

Because of his coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Hurt was well-known in the sports media industry.

He worked for the Tuscaloosa News as a sports writer before being promoted to sports editor and columnist.

Despite the fact that Hurt will not be physically present at the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, he will be present in spirit.

The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais shared a photo of Hurt’s seat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hurt was honored by the SEC by leaving a seat open.

It’s a classy gesture that has gotten a lot of positive feedback on social media.

“In the M-B Stadium press box, the seat for late Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Cecil Hurt is right below me,” Rabalais wrote.

“The SEC paid a fitting tribute to one of our industry’s legends.”

Photo: SEC Pays Tribute To Legendary Sportswriter Cecil Hurt

