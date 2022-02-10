CeeDee Lamb Reacts To Offseason Rumors About Amari Cooper

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the offseason in 2022, there has been some speculation that star wide receiver Amari Cooper may be on the way out.

Cooper’s wideout teammate CeeDee Lamb addressed these rumors during an appearance on NBC’s ProFootballTalk.

“To be honest, I have no idea what’s going on right now.”

According to Cowboys insider Jon Machota, “I’m kinda confused about these (outside) talks.”

“It’s been reported that a large number of people are leaving.

… What if we resurrect the band?”

CeeDee Lamb Reacts To Amari Cooper Offseason Rumors

CeeDee Lamb Reacts To Amari Cooper Offseason Rumors