CeeDee Lamb was asked if he thinks Kyler Murray is faster than him.

The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will meet this Sunday in an NFC matchup that promises to be exciting.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was asked how his speed compares to Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray while speaking with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

During their time at Oklahoma, the two superstars were teammates.

In terms of overall speed, Lamb believes he is deceptively quick, but he concedes the advantage to Murray.

Lamb told ESPN’s Ed Werder, “My speed is deceiving.”

“He’s got a lot more speed than I do.”

There is no doubt about it.

He’s a lot faster than I am.”

