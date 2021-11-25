CeeDee Lamb’s status as a Cowboys wide receiver has been revealed by a Cowboys insider.

CeeDee Lamb’s status has been revealed by a Cowboys insider.

CeeDee Lamb, a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, suffered a concussion against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but he could still play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday afternoon.

Lamb, believe it or not, participated in the Cowboys’ practice on Wednesday.

He has not yet been cleared to play in this afternoon’s game.

The Cowboys are awaiting a final evaluation from an independent neurologist, according to NFL insider Ed Werder.

Lamb will be allowed to play against the Raiders if the neurologist clears him.

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb’s status for today’s game against the Raiders remains unknown,” Werder tweeted.

“While the team has been upbeat, the final decision is out of their hands.

A five-step concussion protocol is required by the NFL.

“An independent neurologist conducts the final evaluation.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expressed optimism about Lamb’s chances of playing in an interview with reporters earlier this week.

McCarthy said, “On a short week, he hasn’t missed a step.”

“As we discussed on Monday, if he continues to progress, we see him as available for the game.”

The Cowboys’ offense can really use Lamb this Thursday with Amari Cooper out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Lamb will receive an official update from the Cowboys later today.

The game between the Cowboys and the Raiders will begin at 4:30 p.m.

CBS, 8:00 p.m. ET

