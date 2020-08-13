Celtic and Aberdeen should be DOCKED points and forced to forfeit postponed games, claims talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham

ADRIAN DURHAM insists Celtic and Aberdeen should be DOCKED POINTS after their players broke quarantine rules.

Nicola Sturgeon yesterday slapped both clubs with one-week match bans and warned she’ll scrap the season if more breaches emerge.

The First Minister has called off Celtic’s game at St Mirren and also Aberdeen’s home clash with Hamilton tonight — as well as the Dons’ trip to Parkhead on Saturday.

It comes in the wake of Hoops star Boli Bolingoli’s secret trip to Spain where he returned to training without isolating and played as a sub against Kilmarnock – with the club now investigating the matter.

Eight Dons players were also spotted drinking in a bar linked to the Aberdeen coronavirus cluster, with two later testing positive.

The SPFL are set to thrash out new hard-hitting sanctions this week in a desperate attempt to crack down on players who flout Covid-19 rules – with punishments ranging from hefty fines to lengthy suspensions.

But talkSPORT host Durham insists Celtic and Aberdeen should be hit where it hurts most by deducting points.

He said: “This internal disciplinary thing has really angered me from Celtic.

“How can they say, ‘yes we’ll deal with it’ when they couldn’t even deal with their own player.

“Why don’t they just take his passport off him? Take passports off all the players and then no one is going to go abroad are they?

“They should have the point they won against Kilmarnock docked from them.

“The game they won against St Mirren has been postponed, so St Mirren should be awarded a 3-0 win.

“Aberdeen’s game against Hamilton has been postponed so Hamilton should get a 3-0 win.

“Celtic and Aberdeen on Saturday had to be postponed, both should be docked three points. That’s what should happen.”