Celtic are ‘advanced’ in their negotiations with Jota, as the Hoops aim for a permanent deal for the Benfica loanee.

According to a report in Portugal, Celtic are ‘advancing’ their efforts to sign Benfica loanee Jota on a permanent basis.

Since joining the Hoops in the summer, the winger has been on fire, scoring eight goals for the club before being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Parkhead hierarchy has an option to purchase the 22-year-old for £6.5 million, a price that could prove to be a good investment if his form continues to improve.

Although he recently returned to Benfica to see the club’s medical staff about his injury, it is widely assumed that Celtic want to keep Jota.

According to a Bola report, the two teams are ‘advanced’ in their negotiations for a permanent relocation to Glasgow.

However, rather than the golden ticket that would secure a deal, a figure of £6.5 million has been proposed as a “starting point” for a deal between the clubs.

