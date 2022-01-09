Celtic are ‘advanced’ in their negotiations with Jota, who is on loan from Benfica.

According to a report in Portugal, Celtic are ‘advancing’ their efforts to sign Benfica loanee Jota on a permanent deal.

Since joining the Hoops in the summer, the winger has been on fire, scoring eight goals for the club before being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Parkhead hierarchy has the option to purchase the 22-year-old for £6.5 million, a sum that could prove to be a good investment if his form continues to improve.

He recently returned to Benfica to consult with the club’s medical staff about his injury, but it is widely assumed that Celtic want to keep Jota.

According to the Bola, the two teams are ‘advanced’ in their negotiations for a permanent relocation to Glasgow.

However, rather than the golden ticket that would secure a deal, a figure of £6.5 million has been cited as a “starting point” for a deal between the clubs.

In the January transfer window, Ange Postecoglou signed Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, and Yosuke Ideguchi from Japan.