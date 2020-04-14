Celtic being crowned champions makes ‘sense’, according to Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

Celtic being crowned Premiership champions makes ‘a lot of sense’ if the season cannot be finished, according to Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

The current campaign is on hold amid the coronavirus crisis, which has devastated the sporting calendar worldwide, and the SPFL have not made a decision on who would be named champions.

McInnes’ Dons side are fourth in the Scottish top flight, 35 points behind leaders Celtic.

And the holders are a huge 13 points clear of their nearest rivals Rangers.

McInnes has suggested that the league now face difficult decisions but admitted giving Celtic the title would be one of the easier ones.

‘If there’s a way this can be finished, we need to not give up on that too soon,’ he told BBC Scotland.

‘But we’re all realistic enough to know that it’s becoming less and less likely.

‘The likelihood is Celtic would go on and win the league so maybe that decision – if we can’t get the league finished – might be easier to deal with, unless you’re a Rangers supporter, and I see a lot of common sense in that.’

Hearts owner Ann Budge has threatened legal action if her side, who are currently bottom, are relegated because the season is ended early.

She thinks there would be a ‘number of areas’ to contest and suggested the division could be reconstructed to include two sides promoted from the Championship, increasing the number of sides to 14.

UEFA have also sent a letter telling leagues not to end the campaign early, suggesting it would damage their claim to European places.

‘The UEFA statement doesn’t help, trying to apply pressure,’ McInnes added. ‘The self-interest there is clear.

‘I don’t think any federation should be penalised for doing what’s fair and right for their country, including ours.’