Celtic complete Albian Ajeti transfer as striker joins in £5m move from West Ham on four-year contract

CELTIC have completed the signing of Swiss international striker Albian Ajeti in a £5million deal from West Ham.

The 23-year-old becomes the Hoops’ second permanent transfer of the summer, joining on a four-year contract.

Ajeti’s former Basel team-mate Moi Elyounoussi has also been persuaded to sign on a second season-long loan at Celtic from Southampton.

Celtic announced Ajeti’s signing in a statement on their website this afternoon.

It read: “Celtic Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Swiss international striker, Albian Ajeti, who has joined the club on a four-year deal from West Ham United.

“The 23-year-old spent last season at the English Premiership side, having spent the previous two years at Swiss Super League outfit FC Basel.

“While playing in Switzerland’s top-flight, the forward played alongside Hoops loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi, and was named the Swiss Super League top goalscorer with 17 goals during the 2017/18 campaign.”

Hoops boss Neil Lennon added: “We are delighted to bring Albian to Celtic.

“He is a tremendous player, an international with real quality and I know he is really determined to do all he can to bring more success to our supporters.

“I have admired him for long time as he is a really intelligent footballer, well balanced and a really good finisher.

“We are so pleased to make him a Celtic player and we hope he has a long and prosperous career with us.”

SunSport told you how the Swiss striker had finally flown into Glasgow to undergo a medical after weeks of negotiations and speculation.

Ajeti was reluctant to join Celts in a temporary agreement, but the chance to make the deal permanent has proved crucial in getting the transfer over the line.

With Celtic out of domestic action for ten days, he will immediately become eligible to make his debut in Tuesday’s Champions League first qualifying round tie against KR Reykjavik.

One of three brothers all of whom played their football for FC Basel, Ajeti has ten caps for Switzerland to his name.

He started off his career with Basel before joining German side FC Augsburg in 2016.

Ajeti returned to Switzerland a year later with St Gallen and his goalscoring form won him a return to FC Basel.

At Basel, he scored 43 goals in over 90 games before joining the Hammers last summer for an £8m fee.

Things didn’t work out at the London Stadium, where he didn’t start a solitary first team league match.

But after a personal intervention from manager Neil Lennon, the move to Parkhead represents a chance to overturn those fortunes.

The transfer comes after Vakoun Bayo joined French Ligue 2 side Toulouse on loan, with the option to buy.