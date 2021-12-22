Celtic fall further behind Rangers in the title race after a draw with Covid-hit St Mirren.

Jim Goodwin’s hard-working side was difficult for the Hoops to break down.

Celtic were held to a goalless draw by Covid-affected St Mirren in Paisley, allowing them to drop two unexpected and potentially crucial Premiership points.

The virus hit Jim Goodwin’s squad, but the Scottish Professional Football League turned down Saints’ request to postpone the match.

His team put up a valiant effort against the Hoops, who had won the Premier Sports Cup final on Sunday after defeating Hibernian.

The game was dominated by Ange Postecoglou’s side, and by the end it was Celtic attack versus Saints defense, but the visitors were unable to break through and had to settle for a draw, leaving them six points behind leaders Rangers at the top of the table.

St Mirren had 11 players tested positive for Covid-19, but the team sheet only showed four changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Hibs in their previous match.

Kieran Offord, 17, made his senior debut, but Goodwin was left with a bench full of inexperienced youngsters who had yet to play senior football.

Postecoglou made six changes to the Celtic team that defeated Hibs 2-1 at Hampden Park.

Goalkeeper Scott Bain and 19-year striker Owen Moffat, as well as defenders Anthony Ralston, Liam Scales, Stephen Welsh, and midfielder Nir Bitton, made their debuts.

Little happened until the eighth minute, when Hoops wideman Michael Johnston slalomed into the St Mirren penalty area and fired in a powerful shot that was parried away by stand-in keeper Dean Lyness.

Lyness, who had replaced Jak Alnwick for the first time since a Premier Sports Cup tie in July, dived to his right to push away a goal-bound free-kick by Bitton for a corner, which was successfully defended.

Scales, Ralston, Liel Abada, and Celtic captain Callum McGregor all had efforts that were dangerous in some way.

Despite a shot from defender Charles Dunne in the 36th minute that hit the side-netting in a rare spell of Saints pressure, the home side were hemmed in and unable to do much more than defend and, at times, desperately.

Without star striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who scored the game’s only goal.

