Celtic make it three wins on the spin to maintain five-point lead at the top of the table

Never mind the SPFL Premiership. St Johnstone’s aggregate scoreline against Celtic in the last two years would look out of place in the Six Nations Championship.

Since November 2017 these two teams have played nine times in the league. By the end of another one sided contest the aggregate scoreline read 30-0 in Celtic’s favour.

Before kick-off only Austrian leaders RB Salzburg had a better goal difference in European football. Within half an hour Celtic had overhauled their tally to move to a half century of plus 50.

On the opening day of the season Neil Lennon’s men scored seven against Tommy Wright’s side. They could have done that here within half an hour.

‘Someone mentioned the results against St Johnstone but records like that mean nothing to me,’ said the Celtic boss.

‘I don’t know if we have a hex over St Johnstone or not but if we played like that against anyone tonight it would have taken a good team to stop us the way we were playing.’ A scintillating opening half hour saw the movement and scoring threat of the champions overwhelm their hosts. With Celtic fans occupying three of the four stands it felt like a home game. On and off the pitch.

Before kick-off reports from France suggested the outstanding Olivier Ntcham was in advanced talks with West Ham.

Named in the starting line-up after denials from Neil Lennon the midfielder hammered the first nail into St Johnstone’s coffin with a thumping header after six minutes.

No one enjoys playing Saints more than James Forrest. The Scotland winger scored four first half goals in a 6-0 win at McDiarmid Park in October 2018. Here he helped himself to just one, Leigh Griffiths making it three in four games as Celtic went in three up at half-time.

Their pace and movement overwhelmed Saints from the first whistle, Greg Taylor producing his best display since arriving from Kilmarnock for £2.2million in August.

‘The first goal was outstanding,’ said a purring Lennon. ‘It was great link up play with the strikers and a great ball in from James.

‘I was delighted for Olivier. He was outstanding but he could do that a bit more, getting in to the box. There was a lot of speculation around him and you can see why.

‘But he’s not going anywhere. He’s getting better and better as the season goes on. Forrest was back to his best, Greg Taylor has an outstanding 90 minutes -probably his best since he came here.’ The left back could have claimed his first assist after five minutes when Griffiths planted his probing cross wide of the far post with a header.

A minute later Celtic went ahead. Lovely interplay between Griffiths and Edouard fed the ball wide to Forrest. The winger’s whipped cross headed firmly into the net by Ntcham for 1-0.

Celtic players were lining up to score a second. Taylor cut in from the left and thumped a strike at goal, Clark pushing out to Griffiths – the striker’s second bite at the cherry blocked by Callum Booth.

Callum McGregor then fired a low right foot skidding inches wide of the base of the post. The goal was coming and came after 20 minutes.

Defender Wallace Duffy’s fatal hesitation allowed Celtic to regain possession and work the ball from left to right. One on one with the tormented Scott Tanser Forrest knocked the ball past the defender and thumped into the far corner of the net for 2-0 for his 15th strike of season.

Celtic looked liable to score at will. Griffiths had a left foot shot beaten away by Clark. Edouard skipped his way through and dragged a low left foot inches wide of the post Inevitably, they scored a third goal after 26 minutes. Taylor’s probing cross from the left touchline picked out Griffiths once again and this time the rejuvenated striker brilliantly volleyed into the low right hand corner of the net.

‘We were working on Greg a little bit yesterday’ revealed Lennon, ‘and he put three or four superb crosses in, which I hadn’t seen before.

‘We worked with him yesterday on that. He’s a willing learner and I thought his all-round game was very good.’ The half-time whistle was a form of sweet mercy for St Johnstone. Ending the first 45 minutes without the loss of a fourth goal almost felt like moral victory.

Tommy Wright made two changes at the interval, pressing new signing Jamie McCart – son of Celtic academy chief Chris – on for his debut along with Liam Craig. Neil Lennon’s change looked involuntary, the injury prone Jozo Simunovic replaced by Moritz Bauer as the visitors went to a 4-3-3 The change of shape damaged Celtic’s attacking fluency. If nothing else St Johnstone competed, but the second half was devoid of genuine goalmouth incident. The visitors had done their bit. Griffiths made way for Mikey Johnston after the hour mark. The game was all a bit ragged.

Saints finally tested Fraser Forster after 76 minutes, David Wotherspoon’s curling right foot strike from 18 yards pushed round the post by the Celtic keeper. Substitute Chris Kan also wheeled to thump a fizzing effort wide of the upright as Odsonne Edouard made way for new Polish striker Patryk Klimala for the final nine minutes.

The new bhoy arrived just a second too late to reach a driven left foot ball towards the back post by the impressive Taylor.

The second half proved an anti climax after the fireworks of the opening half hour from Celtic. Their lead at the summit of the SPFL Premiership remains at five points and they could afford to flick the cruise control.

Singling out the much-maligned James Forrest afterwards, Lennon said out a pointed message to the winger’s critics.

‘I thought he was brilliant. He was back to his very best.

‘He scored a brilliant goal and his all-round game was superb. He’s back to his very, very best, I was delighted with him and he’s a player I can’t do without.’