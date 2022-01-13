Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou dismisses transfer rumors as “lies” as he provides an update on the club’s January business.

The 56-year-old also stated that he is pleased with his team.

Ange Postecoglou has slammed some of the transfer rumors surrounding Celtic as “lies and fabrications.”

All three deals for Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, and Yosuke Ideguchi were completed at the start of the window.

There have been several other names linked, but Postecoglou claims none of them are correct.

He did, however, confirm that Riley McGree was the subject of genuine interest.

The 56-year-old is content with his current lineup and will not add any more unless an ‘extraordinary’ opportunity arises or he loses someone.

“Unless something extraordinary comes along or something happens within the existing squad that means we need to move,” Postecoglou said when asked if his business was done.

“At this time, there are no other offers or people I’ve spoken with.”

“So tomorrow’s 20 names are all lies or fabrications, or people bored at home googling names and throwing them up there, or agents trying to get a little more value for their clients.”

“I can’t say it any more clearly than that.”

I’m not going to lie, so there’s no one else we’re talking to, no other offers, and no one else we’re interested in.

I’ll let you know if that changes.

“We had an idea of what we wanted to do in January, and it was primarily centered around the targets I identified fairly early on, which were obviously the three lads we’d brought in.”

“We’ve shown some interest in others, but to be honest, a lot of it is quite insane.”

“I’ve got to say, you can pretty much throw up any name now and pretty much lie, and no one says anything.”