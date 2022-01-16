Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou expects a ‘good challenge’ from Hibs in their Premiership return.

Hibs will pose a ‘good challenge’ to Celtic in their Premiership return, according to Ange Postecoglou.

On Monday night, the Hoops will host the Hibees at Parkhead as the top flight resumes.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is looking forward to a “good challenge” against Hibs on Monday night at Parkhead.

The Easter Road club had caretaker coach David Gray in charge following the sacking of Jack Ross, and the Hoops beat Hibs 2-1 in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park on December 19.

Shaun Maloney, a former Celtic attacker, has since taken over at Hibs, winning his first two games against Aberdeen and Dundee United.

In the first match after the rescheduled winter break, Postecoglou expects another tough test against the Leith outfit as he tries to claw back Rangers’ six-point lead at the top of the Premiership table.

“We obviously played them in the cup final,” the former Australia coach said.

They’re a good team that’s starting to find their strengths, with a new manager who’s brought a lot of energy to the table and given them a boost after a bad run.

“It should be a good challenge, but I think the most important thing for us right now is to get back on track and start playing football again, especially in front of fans.”

“We’ve been away from Celtic Park for a while, so it’s nice to be back.”

“I’m just looking forward to resuming the season.”

“I expect it to be a high-quality game because both teams are coming off a break and will be nice and fresh, so I expect the game to be fast-paced and, hopefully, entertaining.”

After the Scottish government lifted attendance restrictions for Covid-19, Postecoglou is looking forward to seeing Celtic Park packed.

After Scotland announced a 500-fan cap from Boxing Day, the top-flight clubs voted to move the winter break forward in the hopes that the majority of fans would be allowed back inside grounds when the season resumed.

“The clubs made the correct decision,” he said.

“We understood why the government did what they did at the time, but, as I said at the time, I thought it was perfectly logical, given the natural break that we have.”

