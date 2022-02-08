Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is pleased with his team’s away form ahead of their match against Aberdeen.

Ange Postecoglou expected his Celtic players to take the time on their travels to implement his preferred style of play.

But, as they prepare to return to the venue where their away form began to deteriorate, he believes they have shown they can do so.

Celtic beat Pittodrie 2-1 in October to end an eight-month winless streak on the road in Scotland.

After losing his first three league games on the road, as well as three European away games, Postecoglou earned a hard-fought victory thanks to Jota’s late winner.

Celtic have won 11 and drawn one of their last 12 away games in Scotland, as well as defeating Ferencvaros in Hungary and narrowly losing to Leverkusen in a five-goal thriller.

The new Premiership leaders followed up their dominating derby win over Rangers with another classy display of attacking football in their most recent away game, a 4-0 victory over Motherwell.

“It’s all part of the team’s evolution,” Postecoglou said.

“Getting the team to believe we can play our football both at home and away is always the tricky part at the start, until you achieve that and accomplish that, and the players embrace it even more.”

“Whether it was away at Betis and Leverkusen, we tried to do it in Europe as well.”

We didn’t win those games, but the players were reminded that regardless of venue, opponent, or competition, the way we play football will remain consistent.

“Again, in theory, that’s great, but you also need to get buy-in through results.”

“Since that (Aberdeen) game, you’ve demolished the narrative of ‘Can you win away from home?’ But, more importantly, ‘Can you play this kind of football away from home, in sometimes difficult conditions?’

“I believe we’ve demonstrated that we’re capable of doing so.”

It gives you the confidence to go away from home and win when you do it at a tough place like Pittodrie against a good side.

“It was crucial because we had struggled in our first three away games.”

Rangers also came out on top.

