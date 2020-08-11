Celtic star Boli Bolingoli broke strict quarantine rules with secret trip to Spain before playing against Kilmarnock

CELTIC ace Boli Bolingoli is under investigation by raging club chiefs after sneaking off on holiday to Spain in defiance of strict Covid-19 quarantine rules.

Bolingoli, 25, didn’t tell Hoops bosses he’d been to the high-risk country, failed to isolate when he returned — then played in Sunday’s game against Kilmarnock.

The defender – who has since tested negative for the virus – said: “I have made a huge mistake. I want to apologise to my manager, my team mates, the supporters, everyone at Celtic and so many others for letting them down so badly.

“I am guilty of a major error of judgement. I know what I did was wrong and I know that I must now deal with the consequences.”

He came on as a sub in the 87th minute of Sunday’s draw away against Kilmarnock.

This could have seen him potentially infecting the Killie players and staff.

After learning of the trip raging Celtic bosses hauled him in for a heated meeting at Parkhead yesterday.

Celtic chiefs were said to be furious when they found out about Bolingoli’s blunder.

The club has now launched an internal probe.

A spokesman said: “Celtic Football Club has taken its response to Covid-19 extremely seriously and we are pleased that, to date, we have recorded no positive tests.

“Our staff have given so much in this area, working tirelessly to ensure that all players and other club personnel are safe, fully aware of their own responsibilities and familiar with all guidance and protocols.

“Safety must always be our priority.

“Clearly, a full investigation will now take place and the Club will take all appropriate action.

“Subsequent to the player’s return he has recorded two negative tests in the past week.”

It’s understood the player immediately held his hands up to the error which is also sure to have further enraged Nicola Sturgeon.

Last week she blasted eight Aberdeen stars who breached the lockdown rules and visited a boozer on August 1.

They went to the Soul bar which was later linked to the city’s spike in coronavirus cases.

The players are all now self-isolating after two tested positive for Covid-19.

The First Minister said: “They blatantly broke the rules that had been agreed between the SFA, the SPFL, and the Scottish Government, which, to put it mildly, is completely unacceptable.

“Football has been given the go-ahead on the strict condition that clubs and players abide by the guidance that has been agreed.”

And she also hinted that a further breach could see her pull the plug the return of Scottish footie.

She said: “They put at risk the return of the professional game. To say this incident is deeply regrettable is an understatement.

“I’m pretty furious about this situation, because it shouldn’t have happened. If that guidance is not going to be adhered to then all bets are off.”

The Dons’ clash with St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday was postponed to avoid the virus potentially being spread to the city.

Lockdown measures have already been reintroduced in Aberdeen as the number of cases in the area grew.

Bolingoli’s gaffe comes just a week after Celtic carpeted striker Leigh Griffiths for breaching social distancing rules after throwing a party for his girlfriend.

But his manager Neil Lennon later said: “I’m not convinced it’s a big issue.”

Bolingoli joined the Hoops from Rapid Vienna in July 2019.

He made 28 appearances for the club last season.

Sunday was his first run out of the new term.