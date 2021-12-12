Celtic v Motherwell live stream, television channel, pay-per-view information, and kick-off time

This afternoon, Neil Lennon’s men return to Premiership action.

Celtic will look to put their midweek Champions League disappointment behind them today when they face Motherwell in league action.

Neil Lennon’s side are in fourth place in the league, nine points behind leaders Rangers, but they have three games in hand.

Today’s opponents are at the bottom of the table after drawing two and losing three of their first five games.

David Turnbull, who joined Celtic on Thursday, could make his debut against the team he just left.

Odsonne Edouard, who missed the defeat against Ferencvaros due to a thigh injury, is expected to miss another game today, while Leigh Griffiths and Mikey Johnston are still out with calf injuries.

Nir Bitton is hoping to return to the match after a groin injury.

Here’s how to catch Celtic’s match against Motherwell on TV.

Today (Sunday August 30), Neil Lennon’s side will return to Premiership action at 3 p.m.

Celtic Park will host players such as Scott Brown and Callum McGregor.

The game will not be broadcast live on television, but Celtic season ticket holders can watch it on the club’s Pass to Paradise platform.

Outside of the United Kingdom, Celtic TV will broadcast the match.