Celtic’s clashes vs St Mirren and Aberdeen DELAYED after ‘stupid’ Bolingoli breaks Covid rules for secret Spain trip

CELTIC’s next two games have been POSTPONED after defender Boli Bolingoli travelled to coronavirus-hit Spain without the club’s knowledge.

The Scottish Premiership games against St Mirren on Wednesday night and Saturday’s home game against Aberdeen will be delayed.

Following Bolingoli’s Spain trip, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that “we shouldn’t expect to see Celtic or Aberdeen play over the course of the coming week.”

And a further statement from the government confirmed that their next two games will not take place on the scheduled dates.

Sturgeon said at a press conference: “I don’t want the season to be in jeopardy.

“I don’t want people who are not responsible for this to pay the price but we have to be very clear that this situation is not acceptable.

“We’ll set out the conclusion of the talks later today but as a minimum, you should not expect to see Aberdeen or Celtic play over the course of the coming week.

“By putting this is as clearly as I can in language that the football world will understand, consider today the yellow card.

“The next time it will be the red card because you will leave us with absolutely no choice.”

There have now been TWO breaches just weeks into the new season.

Bolingoli’s actions come just a week after two Aberdeen stars tested positive for the virus.

Six others were forced to quarantine for 14 days after visiting a pub after the Dons game against Rangers.

Aberdeen’s game against Hamilton tomorrow is also off.

Celtic say it is ‘difficult to imagine a more irresponsible action’ after Bolingoli travelled abroad.

The Hoops are livid with the full-back after he failed to inform them of his trip before failing to quarantine upon his return to Glasgow.

Bolingoli has apologised for his actions and the club say they will now apologise to every SPFL club and say the player will be disciplined.

It is difficult to imagine a more irresponsible action in current circumstances and we find it beyond explanation

A statement read: “Celtic Football Club unreservedly condemns and apologises for the behaviour of the player Boli Bolingoli in travelling to Spain without informing the club and in failing to observe quarantine restrictions.

“It is difficult to imagine a more irresponsible action in current circumstances and we find it beyond explanation.

“The club will take immediate action through our own disciplinary procedures.

“Celtic are in touch with every SPFL club today, and with all relevant authorities, to apologise for the fact that one of our employees has created so much additional difficulty through his actions.

“All of our playing and backroom staff have been tested twice for Covid-19 since this incident and all, including the player in question, have tested negative.

“While this comes as a relief to all concerned, it in no way diminishes the seriousness or stupidity of the player’s actions.

“Since the Covid -19 crisis began, we have had a safe and healthy squad of players, recording not one positive test.

“As a club, we have worked tirelessly to ensure a sustained, safe environment for all.

“We have led the way in working with the football authorities and Scottish Government to establish the most rigorous, effective protocols and working practices, which ultimately led to the resumption of football.

“We could have done no more in this area.

“It is a matter of the deepest regret to us that the behaviour of one individual has jeopardised that reputation and reflected discredit on football more generally.”

The Scottish FA also put out a statement through their Joint Response Group.

It read: While the decision to postpone these games is deeply regrettable nevertheless in the circumstances it is unavoidable and uncontestable.

“The JRG members were astounded to learn of the recklessness demonstrated by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo in his breach of government public health guidance and football protocols.

“We echo the sentiments of Celtic FC in their condemnatory statement and commend the club’s swiftness in opening a disciplinary investigation.

“That this comes on the back of eight Aberdeen players showing similar disregard for public health is disrespectful not just to every football team-mate, fellow player and colleague but also to every fan in this country.

“It is also hugely damaging to the image, reputation and sustainability of the game