Cem Bolukbasi, a Turkish driver, announced on Wednesday that he will compete in Formula 2 in 2022.

The 23-year-old will drive for Charouz Racing System, a Czech team.

Bolukbasi won two races in the Euroformula Open in 2021, finishing fifth overall.