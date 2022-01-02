Cesar Azpilicueta, a furious Chelsea captain, flashes BLACK EYE as he refers to Sadio Mane’s elbow as a “clear red” in the 2-2 draw.

Cesar Azpilicueta, a furious Chelsea captain, flashes BLACK EYE after describing Sadio Mane’s elbow as a “clear red” in a 2-2 draw.

CESAR AZPILICUETA slammed Premier League officials after Sadio Mane’s elbow left him with a black eye just six seconds into the match against Liverpool.

After the thrilling 2-2 draw, Azpilicueta, 32, had bruising around his eye and claimed Mane received a ‘clear’ red card.

The incident occurred shortly after kick-off, when Azpilicueta and Mane received a lofted pass.

With his forearm, the Liverpool striker took the lead and caught the Blues captain in the eye.

Mane was only given a yellow card for the foul, prompting the Spaniard to criticize the officials after the match.

It was the quickest booking in the Premier League since the 2006-07 season began.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s a red,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports.

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about; we just had to make these kinds of decisions.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“It’s a clear red card,” says the narrator.

“These decisions are going against us, and it’s going to change the game.”

“I looked at the replay, but I didn’t need it because I knew it was a red when I saw it live.”

“There are times when we see truly dangerous actions and do nothing.”

It’s a solid red card.

The yellow card did not impress Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

“I’m not a fan of early red cards,” he said.

I hate to say it because I adore Mane and think he’s a fantastic player, but he’s been sent off.

“It doesn’t matter if you do it in 20 seconds or 20 minutes; the elbow is in the face.”

To add salt to Chelsea’s wounds, Senegal international Mane scored the opening goal after a Trevoh Chalobah error.

The AFCON-bound forward took advantage of the defender’s error and rounded international teammate Edouard Mendy to slot the ball into an open net.

After that, Mo Salah scored his 150th goal in English football, a delightful chip over Mendy to put the Merseyside club two goals up and stun the hosts.

Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic scored two spectacular goals to bring Chelsea back into the game.

Both teams held on for a 0-0 draw, giving Man City a ten-point lead at the top of the table.