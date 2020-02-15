Cesar Azpilicueta says Chelsea’s home form must improve ahead of visits from Man United and Spurs

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that their home form must improve ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham’s visits to Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s side, who are currently fourth in the Premier League, have struggled to make their home ground a fortress this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils come to town on February 17 and a few days later Chelsea will welcome Jose Mourinho’s Spurs. The Blues then host Bayern Munich in the Champions League three days later.

Azpilicueta told the club’s website that the squad hope to make Stamford Bridge a more ‘solid’ venue for the rest of the season.

‘We haven’t made Stamford Bridge as solid as we would like this year,’ said the Spaniard.

‘This is the best time to recover this solidity, with three big games in a row at home where we can show we are ready and able to make Stamford Bridge a tough place to come.

‘With the fans we have had some disappointments at home altogether. When these three opportunities come we have to take them one by one, and hopefully we can build up on this. It’s key for the success of the season.’

Lampard’s men have suffered defeats to the likes of Bournemouth, West Ham and Southampton this season as fans have begun to grow frustrated with the lack of consistency at the Bridge.

Time is of the essence for Chelsea to consolidate their authority on home soil, with Sheffield United, Manchester United and Tottenham gaining ground in the race for a top-four finish.

The Blues have gained five more points away from home this season in the league than they have at their west London home.

The defender has made improvements to his game this season and has scored a career high of four goals in royal blue.

‘I have improved at my movement attacking set-plays,’ added Azpilicueta.

‘For most of my career I was not going up for attacking set-plays, but a few years ago I started, and then you improve. At training I work on my movements, getting in to the right spaces.

‘I have a determination as well. To be hungry is very important, because I’m not the tallest. I’m pleased to score goals, even if it’s not my main job.’