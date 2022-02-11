Cesc Fabregas, an ex-Chelsea player, claims Cesar Azpilicueta’s free transfer to Barcelona is ‘almost done’.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s free transfer to Barcelona is ‘almost done,’ according to Cesc Fabregas, a former Chelsea player.

Cesc Fabregas, a former Chelsea teammate, believes it will only be a matter of time before the Blues captain ends his 10-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Since joining Chelsea for £7 million from Marseille in 2012, Azpilicueta had made 458 appearances for the Blues.

He’s since won a slew of trophies, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

However, as he approaches the end of his contract, Azpilicueta’s time in London appears to be coming to an end.

Barcelona is said to be prioritizing the veteran defender as part of Xavi’s summer rebuild.

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who is still a fan favorite at Barcelona, believes Azpi’s departure is close to being completed.

“Azpi to Barca, they say it’s almost done,” he told Gerard Romero.

After Azpilicueta downplayed exit talk ahead of Chelsea’s Club World Cup final against Palmeiras, Fabregas has weighed in.

“I’m not going to talk about my future,” he stated.

“Of course, I didn’t have children when I arrived in the summer of 2012.”

My children were born in London, and you are aware of my feelings about Chelsea.

“However, I will not speculate on my future.”

Chelsea could still lose Antonio Rudiger to a free transfer elsewhere.

Andreas Christensen is another defender who is currently available to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club.

If Chelsea loses them, they may pursue Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus, who has been linked with the European champions and is said to be ‘flattered’.