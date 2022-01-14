CFB World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Kirk Ferentz’s Kirk Ferentz’s Kirk Ferentz’s Kirk Ferentz’s

Kirk Ferentz will continue to lead Iowa’s football program for the foreseeable future.

The Hawkeyes announced a new contract extension for the veteran coach on Friday, which will last until the 2029 season.

The annual salary for Ferentz’s contract extension is (dollar)7 million.

That’s a nice salary for a coach who just finished his 23rd season as Iowa’s head coach.

Iowa’s athletic department clearly believes in Ferentz.

“Coach Ferentz has led our football program with tremendous success and integrity over his three decades at Iowa, demonstrating how athletics can be an enriching experience for our student-athletes and a corridor for many to learn about our remarkable university,” Iowa president Barb Wilson said in a statement.

“As members of our Hawkeye family, this contract reflects our commitment to Kirk and Mary.”

Ferentz has been a rock at Iowa, despite his limitations as a head coach.

College football fans can see why he was given a contract extension for that reason alone.

One fan reacted to the news by saying, “If he makes it to the end of the deal, he’ll have been Iowa’s coach for THIRTY YEARS.”

