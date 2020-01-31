Chairs & bottles fly as Moscow MMA event turns into mass brawl (VIDEO)

The violence at an MMA event in Moscow spilled out of the octagon and into the crowd as a mass brawl broke out involving fighters and fans.

The incident took place at local event ‘Coliseum’ where the competition took an unexpected turn with one fighter being seriously injured, according to reports.

It remains unknown what caused the wild scenes at the Moscow shopping center which hosted the event, but according to Vityaz-Noginsk coach Pavel Murtazin it was a group of enraged spectators who ignited the brawl.

“The fighters could not reach the octagon. Spectators were arguing with the judges and shoving the athletes,” he said.

Бойцы ММА и болельщики устроили массовую драку на турнире в центре на Открытом шоссе pic.twitter.com/p09V5wPD5p — Дикая Москва (@WildWildMoscow) January 31, 2020

Footage shared on social media shows dozens of people brawling in a huge fist fight with chairs and bottles sent flying.

The organizers tried to quell the brawl, although their attempts to regain control over the rebellious crowd fell short, prompting them to halt the event.

According to local reports one fighter suffered a cut to his head during the scuffle, while another broke his wrist.