Champ ready to bounce back from Cheltenham fall ahead of Timeform Novices’ Chase at Kelso 

Leading RSA Chase contender Champ will bid to bounce back from a fall at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day when dropping down in class in the Timeform Novices’ Chase at Kelso on Thursday week.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said: ‘Champ will go to Kelso as it is a quieter place for him to go and I just feel we need to go left-handed track and I don’t dare go right-handed at Ascot.

‘He had a period after the race in the stables afterwards when he was quite lame and they X-rayed his shoulder in the stables after, but there is nothing there now.

‘He had a fair fall, but otherwise he has done everything right. It has not knocked his confidence and he has schooled beautifully since.’

With Champ, who is owned by JP McManus and named after 20-time champion jockey Sir AP McCoy, set for a trip north of the border it has opened up the door for stablemate Pym to try to claim a hat-trick of wins over fences in the Grade Two Sodexo Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot two days later.