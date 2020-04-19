Champions: Fortunately Fernando did not return it to me | Champions League 2019

20 years of Old Trafford’s heelOpinion

  • SAVIO BORTOLINI

The Brazilian Savio Bortolini, ‘assistant’ of Redondo in his famous move, reviews that night at Old Trafford, the season that ends with the Eighth and the figure of the Argentine player in Madrid.


Ral receives congratulations from Savio and Redondo after their first goal at Old Trafford.RAFA CASALBRAND

  • Interview.
    20 years of Redondo’s heel: “The pass to Ral was more important”

Then I told it toRound, at the end of the game, ‘thank goodness you didn’t listen to me’. The moveof his famous heelIt starts with a pass of mine, on the side. I was surprised to see him there, although the truth is that, being left-handed, and although he played as a pure midfielder, he wanted to swing to the left, my area. I give it to him but I hope he will return it to me, so I can face it and leave quickly. However … well, we all saw what happened. We were all surprised, the defender the first, but also

