Champions League incentives ‘persuade Arsenal players to take pay cut’

Arsenal players are set to agree a pay cut after the club incentivised the proposal, according to reports.

Top-flight stars came under fire after some clubs placed non-playing staff on the Government’s furlough scheme, with health secretary Matt Hancock calling for Premier League players to take a pay cut.

Premier League clubs proposed wage deductions or deferrals of around 30 per cent to mitigate the financial impact of the crisis but recent talks with the Professional Footballers’ Association did not reach a resolution.

Last Thursday, Southampton became the first Premier League club to announce that their players had agreed to take a wage deferral for the months of April, May and June.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Arsenal were ‘at odds with players over wage cuts’ with ‘the first-team squad preferring a deferral of wages’ rather than a cut in pay.

However, the Daily Mail now claim that Arsenal players are set to be the first in the Premier League to take a cut in their wages.

The north London club’s players ‘will get their losses back if they qualify for next season’s Champions League – plus a £100,000 bonus’.

As outlined in the report in ESPN earlier this week, the Daily Mail confirm that the Gunners’ squad will take a 12.5% wage cut rather than a deferral.

The report adds:

‘The club are also offering players £500,000 each if they win the Champions League in 2021 or £100,000 each if they lift the Europa League.

‘The newly drawn up agreement also means if they qualify for the Champions League in the next two seasons they will get their money back.

‘It means Arsenal are set to become the first Premier League club to agree to a pay cuts, rather than deferrals.

‘The 12.5 percent reduction will be for an entire year, from April 2020 to March 2021. If they qualify for the Europa League, the percentage will be reduced to 7.5 percent.’

