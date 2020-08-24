Champions League newcomers Rennes start Ligue 1 campaign with draw at Lille

Captain Damien Da Silva scored a late goal to earn Rennes a 1-1 draw at Lille on Saturday in the two sides’ opening game of the 2020-2021 Ligue 1 season.

Rennes, who finished third in the curtailed 2019-2020 season, have secured their maiden appearance in the Champions League group stage for next season.

But their league opener didn’t go the way they wanted as defender Sacha Boey was sent off after 35 minutes for raising a foot near Reinildo’s head. Forward Jonathan Bamba’s low shot put the hosts in front only five minutes later.

Reinildo was also shown a red card before the break for a challenge on Raphinha.

Lille, who will compete in the Europa League in the coming season, lost their prolific Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who moved to Italian Serie A outfit Napoli with a reported transfer fee up to 80 million euros last month.

Rennes equaled the score in the 74th minute when Da Silva’s right-foot shot from close range beat Lille’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Earlier of the day, Angers beat Dijon 1-0 to become the first team having recorded a victory in the new season. Defender Ismael Traore scored the only goal of the game.