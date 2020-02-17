CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Fulham’s automatic promotion hopes suffer setback

Bottom of the league Barnsley have caused a dramatic upset in the Championship after they beat third place Fulham 0-3 at Craven Cottage.

Cauley Woodrow delivered a blow to his former club’s promotion challenge as he scored twice in a win which keeps alive Barnsley’s hopes of pulling off an unlikely survival bid.

Gerhard Struber’s side arrived in London positioned at the foot of the Championship table and having collected just one point from their previous five games.

But Woodrow’s first half penalty and excellent late strike, together with Jacob Brown’s goal early in the second half, ensured the Tykes staged a repeat of their opening weekend victory over Scott Parker’s high-flying side to claim only their sixth win of the season.

Brentford moved above Forest into fourth on goal difference after Ethan Pinnock’s 17th-minute goal cancelled out Lukas Jutkiewicz’s tap-in in a 1-1 draw at Birmingham.

There were four goals in the space of 11 first-half minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where Sam Clucas and Tyrese Campbell scored to put Stoke in command before Jordan Hugill netted and Ebere Eze then hauled Rangers level.

Bright Osayi-Samuel put QPR ahead with 20 minutes remaining as the winger darted to the left-hand byline and evaded Danny Batth before firing into the far corner from a seemingly impossible angle.

And substitute Ilias Chair sealed Rangers’ win in injury time by tapping in the loose ball after Ryan Manning’s shot had been parried by keeper Jack Butland.

Kieffer Moore gave the Cardiff fans a taste of what they might have had as he scored twice to earn a point for Wigan in a 2-2 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds were interested in signing the Wales international last month but baulked at Wigan’s £4million price tag. That decision almost came back to haunt them as he twice put his side into the lead.

It was action packed from the start as Cardiff looked to extend their unbeaten league run to seven matches to push themselves into the play-off mix and Wigan tried to build on their 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough earlier in the week.

Huddersfield boosted their survival hopes by coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw and deny Derby a sixth consecutive home win.

In a game low on quality and played in driving rain for long periods, Derby looked on course for another Pride Park victory when Tom Lawrence smashed in a spectacular strike.

But the Terriers bit back nine minutes from time when Harry Toffolo punished a defensive error to run on and score, and it needed a fine save from Kelle Roos to deny Chris Willock a late winner.

Blackburn moved to within three points of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places following a clinical 2-0 win over Charlton at The Valley.

Tony Mowbray’s side cruised to a half-time lead with goals from John Buckley and Tosin Adarabioyo and then held out comfortably with a confident second-half display to take advantage of most of their promotion rivals dropping points.

The contrast with a Charlton side who appear increasingly as if they will be involved in a fight to save their second-tier status could not have been greater.

Preston’s bid for an automatic promotion place was dented by a 1-0 defeat at home to mid-table Millwall.

Alex Neil’s side remain sixth place in the table but their first league loss in 2020 is not ideal preparation for the Lilywhites, ahead of a testing run of games in the coming weeks.

Millwall picked up their first win on the road since mid-December as Shaun Hutchinson’s late header moved them into the top 10 and to within four points of their hosts.

Reading ended their run of seven Sky Bet Championship games without a victory after a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the Madejski Stadium.

Goals from Yakou Meite and George Puscas in addition to a Sam Baldock penalty guided the Royals home.

The results means that Wednesday, who had to play for most of the second half with 10 men after having Osaze Urhoghide sent off, have now won just once in their last 10 league outings.

Luton further boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship after ending their miserable away run with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Ryan Tunnicliffe’s lovely finish to grab his first goal of the season in the 17th minute was enough for the Hatters to end a run of 12 successive defeats in all competitions – avoiding equalling a club record of 13 in the process.

Tunnicliffe’s winner also secured Luton’s first win on Teesside since 1972, and left Middlesbrough wondering when their second victory of 2020 will come.

Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro have now gone nine games without a win, seven in the league, since beating Preston on New Year’s Day – and the gap over the relegation zone has been reduced to six points.