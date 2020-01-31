CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: West Brom drop to second after Cardiff loss as Wigan beat Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom’s automatic promotion bid suffered another major blow as they lost on the road against Cardiff on Tuesday evening.

Slaven Bilic’s men have chosen the worst possible time to hit a bad run of form and are now down the second and winless in seven Championship matches.

Callum Paterson broke the deadlock for Cardiff at the start of the second half before Charlie Austin fired West Brom level from the penalty spot after Jazz Richards had fouled Filip Krovinovic.

But Lee Tomlin scored a peach of a free-kick to restore Cardiff’s lead with little under 15 minutes left.

West Brom pushed for an equaliser but couldn’t find one as Leeds climbed above them after producing a remarkable comeback win against Millwall.

Bristol City, contrastingly, have been enjoying a bit of purple patch of late and have now won three on the bounce after beating Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Jamie Paterson scored the only goal of the night to ensure the three points were heading back down the M4.

Wigan, meanwhile, breathed new life into their bid to beat the drop with victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Jacob Murphy headed Wednesday in front before the break, but Kieffer Moore drilled home a second-half equaliser before Jamal Lowe headed home the winner in the 90th minute.

Blackburn made it back-to-back wins to keep up the pressure on the play-off chasers by defeating QPR 2-1.

Jordan Hugill cancelled out Adam Armstrong’s early opener for Blackburn before Darragh Lenihan’s header restored the home side’s lead before half-time.

Steve Mounie’s stoppage-time header secured Huddersfield a 2-1 win at Hull.

Richard Stearman’s own goal cancelled out Karlan Grant’s first-half opener for Huddersfield in a game that was delayed for 10 minutes in the second period due to an injury to visiting goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

Grabara was carried off on a stretcher in the 82nd minute after colliding with team-mate Christopher Schindler.