Brandon Staley’s Chargers Defensive Update

﻿Brandon Staley Discloses Important Chargers Defensive Development

This weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers face the Denver Broncos in a must-win situation.

Fortunately, one of their best players will be available for the game.

After missing last week’s game due to a nagging hamstring injury, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters today that star safety Derwin James is expected to start on Sunday.

When James last played against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 16, he was limited to only 28 snaps due to the issue.

They don’t expect James to be limited in any way against the Broncos, according to Staley.

Derwin James is expected to start Sunday and will not be on a snap count, per Brandon Staley. #Chargers

— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 31, 2021