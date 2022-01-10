Chargers vs. Titans: ESPN’s Computer Prediction

Chargers vs. Patriots: ESPN Computer Prediction

In the final regular-season game of the 2021 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

For both teams, everything is on the line.

Under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders are 9-7 and have outperformed all expectations.

Quarterback Derek Carr is having a historic season for the Raiders, and despite losing the turnover battle in the last three weeks, he has willed the team to win.

The Chargers are 9-7 as well, thanks to a top-10 offense led by Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert.

This season, they’ve gone undefeated when scoring at least 30 points in a game, a feat they’ve accomplished six times.

This game has a simple formula: win and you’re in.

If you lose, you’re out.

The computer model for the Raiders-Chargers game has been released by ESPN.

As previously stated, the winner earns a playoff berth, while the loser is eliminated.

Things would get interesting if the game ended in a tie, and both teams would qualify for the playoffs.

That isn’t to say that neither team will play to lose.

The Chargers and Raiders both want to knock each other out of the playoffs.

It’s possible that we’ve saved the best for last.

At 8:20 p.m., the game will begin.

NBC will broadcast the show at 8 p.m. EST.

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chargers vs. Raiders Tonight

