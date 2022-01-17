The NFL Community Reacts Positively to Charissa Thompson’s Surprising Admission

﻿Charissa Thompson’s Surprising Admission Is Met With Applause In The NFL

Charissa Thompson, a veteran sports reporter, revealed some surprising details from her NFL sideline reporting career.

Thompson, who co-hosts a podcast with fellow NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews, revealed that she has had to make up sideline reporters in the past when head coaches have failed to provide her with something.

“I was like, ‘oh coach, what adjustments are you going to make at halftime?’ He goes, ‘that’s a great perfume you’re wearing,’ and I’m like, ‘oh f–k, this isn’t gonna work.’ I’m not kidding, I made up a report,” Thompson said.

When Thompson was covering the Lions during their 0-16 season in 2008, she said something similar happened to her.

The coach who made the offensive remark is unknown.

Andrews admitted that she had to do the same thing.

“I’ve done that as well,” Andrews said, adding that it was “for a coach I didn’t want to throw under the bus because he was telling me all the wrong things!”

NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson’s Surprising Admission

