Charles Barkley’s Guarantee Is Met With Reaction From The College Football World

If you’re a fan of the NBA, you know that when Charles Barkley makes a “guarantee” for your favorite team, it’ll almost certainly backfire.

The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has a shaky track record when it comes to forecasting.

Fans of the Georgia Bulldogs should cover their eyes and ears.

Barkley has announced his pick for the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.

Georgia will win, he has promised.

College Football World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Guarantee

College Football World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Guarantee