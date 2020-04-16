Charles Leclerc posts an emotional Schumi picture from childhood

Updated April 16, 2020, 5:34 p.m.

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc posted a photo with Michael Schumacher. The 22-year-old looks back on this very special day of his childhood and raves about the record world champion.

Young Ferrari star Charles Leclerc touched his fans with a very special photo. Via Instagram he posted a picture on which he can be seen with Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Leclerc does not state which year the photo was taken from. However, it was “a few years ago”. It is estimated to date from 2006, so the Frenchman was still a child at the time.

“I’m so happy to have found the picture again,” the Ferrari driver begins his text on the picture on Instagram. The photo was therefore taken on the edge of the “Paul Ricard” race track in Le Castellet, France. “I tested on the go-kart track and Michael did tests on the F1 track,” explains Leclerc.

“We met him, he signed on our overalls, then he talked to us a bit before going back into the pits. I never imagined that I would drive for the same team as he was back then,” said the 22 year old.

Charles Leclerc: “The hero for me and for many others was Michael”

Leclerc had already raved about Schumacher a few days ago. “The hero for me and for many others was Michael. I was young when he won, but it was always very impressive,” Leclerc said in a video on Ferrari by social media about record world champion Schumacher. “It was always Michael I used to look at,” added Monegasse.

Schumacher has been completely shielded from the public since a serious skiing accident in late 2013. The now 51-year-old continues to recover from the consequences of the traumatic brain injury that he contracted.